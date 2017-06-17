Indiana troopers hurt after cruisers collide on way to call

Two troopers suffered minor injuries after their cruisers collided on the way to a call.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said Trooper Sam Cook was eastbound on US 40 in Richmond in a marked car, with emergency lights activated, en route to an overdose call.

Trooper Jacob Ridgway was following behind Cook in a marked car, with emergency lights on.

Trooper Cook then realized he missed a turn, suddenly slowed and swerved into the westbound lanes to make a u-turn.

As he turned around, Trooper Ridgway was caught off guard and tried to avoid a collision, but was unable to avoid hitting Trooper Cook's cruiser.

Trooper Ridgway, along with Trooper Mark Dupart, who was riding in his car, were both transported to Reid Health. Both were treated and released.

Trooper Cook refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.