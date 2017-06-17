Rewards offered for information in Pike County arson investigati - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Rewards offered for information in Pike County arson investigations

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
521 E. 5th St. (Ohio Fire Marshal) 521 E. 5th St. (Ohio Fire Marshal)
1948 Carl Penn Rd. (Ohio Fire Marshal) 1948 Carl Penn Rd. (Ohio Fire Marshal)
WAVERLY, OH (FOX19 NOW) -

The State Fire Marshal's Office is asking the public for information about two unrelated fires that were intentionally set.

Investigators said the first occurred at a log cabin in the 1900 block of Carl Penn Road on June 10.

The second happened at a vacant home in the 500 block of East 5th Street on June 11.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in each case for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at (800) 589-2728. 

