Police: Driver tried to run over firefighter trying to help him

A Monroe man is facing numerous charges after police said he tried to run over a Cincinnati firefighter.

Adam Winkle, 30, was found passed out at the wheel of his car on June 12, according to court documents.

Fire and police were dispatched to the scene.

A firefighter was "trying to administer aid to Adam Winkle when Adam Winkle came to," reads an affidavit. "He immediately placed his vehicle in reverse and stepped on the gas."

Court documents state that Winkle struck the firefighter as he tried to move to safety.

Winkle is then accused of fleeing the scene.

He was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a charge of felonious assault, as well as outstanding warrants.

