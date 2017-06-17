Ex-Bengals player convicted of assault, public indecency

A former Bengals linebacker has been convicted of assault and public indecency charges.

Jerome "JK" Schaffer pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Butler County Common Pleas Court, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 26-year-old was arrested in February after witnesses told police he punched a neighbor and exposed himself at Book of Acts Tabernacle church on Chapel Road in Morgan Township. According to court documents, Schaffer was masturbating in view of others at the time.

A criminal complaint states that Schaffer was trespassing when he tried to break into a racecar trailer at a home on Chapel Road. He's then accused of attacking a man, striking him several times "with his fists and knees."

Schaffer's attorney Mike Allen told the Enquirer his client is doing well and has participated in some treatment programs.

He will be sentenced next month.

Before his stint with the Bengals, Schaffer played at the University of Cincinnati. He left the program as one of only four players in Big East history to record 100-plus tackles in three different seasons, according to bengals.com.

Schaffer was also a football standout at LaSalle High School, where he totaled 150 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior.

