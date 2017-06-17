Kenton County Police investigating 'suspicious death'

Kenton County Police were on the scene of a death investigation Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said officers were called to the 2900 block of Moffett Road around 9:30 a.m.

Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones said units are investigating a "suspicious death," but the circumstances are unknown at this time.

FOX19 Now will continue to update this story.

