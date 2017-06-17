Kenton County Police investigating 'suspicious death'

Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.Full Story >
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.Full Story >
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.Full Story >
Cuba rejects Trump's criticism as 'hostile' but seeks to maintain official ties even as US rolls back some changes instituted by Obama.Full Story >
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.Full Story >
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.Full Story >
Kenton County Police were on the scene of a death investigation Saturday morning.Full Story >
Kenton County Police were on the scene of a death investigation Saturday morning.Full Story >
Preemie hippo Fiona and her mother Bibi continue to make progress as they spend more time together.Full Story >
Preemie hippo Fiona and her mother Bibi continue to make progress as they spend more time together.Full Story >