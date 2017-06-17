Volunteers clean up banks of Ohio River

The Ohio River was looking more beautiful Saturday after thousands flooded the banks for the annual River Sweep.

Dozens of events were scheduled along the 3,000 mile river, from Pennsylvania to Illinois.

Volunteers took part at several locations in the Tri-State, including at the Schmidt Boat Launch in Cincinnati and in Kentucky from Covington down to Melbourne.

This is the 28th year for the event.

