WATCH: Fiona, mom 'make progress' in outdoor pool

Preemie hippo Fiona and her mother Bibi continue to make progress as they spend more time together.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted another video of the pair on Saturday, showing them getting used to each other in the outdoor pool.

"The hippo care team is taking things slowly and keeping these interactions short," reads a social media post by the zoo.

There's no set schedule for when Fiona will be in the outdoor pool, or when Fiona and Bibi will be out there together, but some lucky zoo visitors will get to see it if they happened to be there during those times.

The zoo is also reminding visitors that Hippo Cove may be closed occasionally to give the mother and daughter time to explore the outdoor pool privately.

