Investigators looking for witnesses after woman's suspected overdose death

Authorities are looking for any possible witnesses following a woman's death.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said a 35-year-old woman was found dead in a car from a suspected overdose in the 2100 block of Greenbrier Road, near the county line.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are looking into whether another person was with her, then fled the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (937) 544-2314.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.