Police: 1 dead, several wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man has died and at least four people have been wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Ohio's capital city.

Columbus police say the shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Delfin NightLife on the city's north side.

Police say 21-year-old Domineek Sharp was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two people taken to hospitals are in critical condition while others who were wounded were driven to hospitals in private vehicles.

WCMH-TV reports that detectives say the shooting might be gang-related.

Police are asking witnesses who haven't been interviewed to contact the Columbus homicide unit.

