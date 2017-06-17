Police searching for Westwood armed bank robbery suspect - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police searching for Westwood armed bank robbery suspect

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Cincinnati Police Department) (Cincinnati Police Department)
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank in Westwood on Saturday.

According to police, around 1 p.m. the suspect entered Emery Credit Union in the 5000 block of Glenncrossing Way and displayed a firearm to the teller demanding cash.

He's described as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 6’1” and 170 pounds, wearing a tan soft brim hat, dark blue sweatshirt with a pink breast cancer logo displayed on the chest area, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a white hospital mask.

The suspect exited the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and entered a black station wagon or hatch back motor vehicle with Ohio bicentennial license plates headed toward Glenway Avenue.  

Anyone with information about the offense is asked to call the Major Offenders Unit at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 19-year-old dies after electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay

    19-year-old dies after electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay

    Saturday, June 17 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-06-17 21:23:30 GMT
    Evan Currie (Source: Facebook)Evan Currie (Source: Facebook)

    Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay. 

    Full Story >

    Investigators with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Watercraft Division are trying to determine how a 19-year-old Dublin, Ohio man was killed in a bizarre electrocution accident on Put-in-Bay. 

    Full Story >

  • Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Navy sailor missing from ship for a week found on the ship

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:31:02 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:42:53 GMT

    Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    Full Story >

    The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

    Full Story >

  • EF-1 tornado hits Pascagoula

    EF-1 tornado hits Pascagoula

    Saturday, June 17 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-06-17 23:27:02 GMT

    It only took New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Graham a little under an hour to determine that it was in fact a twister that tore through town. 

    Full Story >

    It only took New Orleans National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Graham a little under an hour to determine that it was in fact a twister that tore through town. 

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly