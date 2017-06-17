Police searching for Westwood armed bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank in Westwood on Saturday.

According to police, around 1 p.m. the suspect entered Emery Credit Union in the 5000 block of Glenncrossing Way and displayed a firearm to the teller demanding cash.

He's described as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 6’1” and 170 pounds, wearing a tan soft brim hat, dark blue sweatshirt with a pink breast cancer logo displayed on the chest area, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a white hospital mask.

The suspect exited the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and entered a black station wagon or hatch back motor vehicle with Ohio bicentennial license plates headed toward Glenway Avenue.

Anyone with information about the offense is asked to call the Major Offenders Unit at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

