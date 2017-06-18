Man charged after Covington shooting Sunday morning - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man charged after Covington shooting Sunday morning

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Dhezon Gray (Provided, Kenton County Detention Center) Dhezon Gray (Provided, Kenton County Detention Center)
COVINGTON, KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

A 20-year-old man is in custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting in Covington early Sunday morning. 

Just after 2 a.m. police responded to West 26th Street to a report of a person shot. The victim, 20-year-old Zachary Pouncy, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dhezon Gray was arrested at the scene. 

Details on the case are still under investigation. 

