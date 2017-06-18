Man charged after Covington shooting Sunday morning

A 20-year-old man is in custody and charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting in Covington early Sunday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. police responded to West 26th Street to a report of a person shot. The victim, 20-year-old Zachary Pouncy, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Dhezon Gray was arrested at the scene.

Details on the case are still under investigation.

