1 killed, 2 others injured in fatal Warren County crash

The Lebanon Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Saturday night in Warren County.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. on State Route 123 near Shotwell Drive, in Franklin Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the 2003 Toyota Highlander, Corey N. Kappus, 18, of Franklin, was traveling south on State Route 123, when he fell asleep, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, traveled left of center, and struck a 2008 Pontiac G6 head-on.

The driver of the 2008 Pontic G6, James R. Daley, 20, of Franklin, was traveling north on SR 123 at the time of the crash.

The front right passenger of the Pontiac G6, Courtney P. Trent, 20, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were transported from the scene and taken to Atrium Hospital for their injuries.

Kappus was treated and later released, but Daley was treated and remains at Atrium Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and no seat belt are considered contributing factors in the fatal crash.

