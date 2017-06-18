Man arrested in fatal Covington shooting

A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Covington early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 2 a.m. the responded to 39 West 26th Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they located the victim, 20-year-old Zachary Pouncy.

He was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Dhezon Gray, who they said was on the scene of the crime.

He is charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Kenton County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

