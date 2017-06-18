Police investigating College Hill crash the seriously injured man on ATV

Cincinnati police are investigating a College Hill crash that seriously injured a man that was ejected off an ATV on Saturday.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. at 470 Groesbeck Road.

Police said 49-year-old Calvin Clark, was driving a 2008 Honda TRX 400E ATV west on Groesbeck Road. He crossed the double yellow line to pass a vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Lexus ES350 driven by D’Aijah Stanley who was travelling east on Groesbeck Road.

Clark was ejected from the ATV and struck the windshield of the Lexus.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

Stanley was wearing her seat belt and was uninjured in the crash.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in this crash.

Any impairment is unknown at this time.

The Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.