Forsythe, Turner homer, LA holds on to beat Reds, 8-7

CINCINNATI (AP) - Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner homered, Kenta Maeda pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 Sunday.
Maeda (5-3), in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.
Scooter Gennett hit a three-run home run, his first since he had a major-league record-tying four on June 6, and Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez each added solo shots for the Reds.
Cincinnati tried to rally from an 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning. However, Hernandez went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto's attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.
Kenley Jansen got the last three outs for his 15th save
Bronson Arroyo (3-6) lasted only three innings, giving up five runs and seven hits.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.