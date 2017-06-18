Bronson Arroyo after Reds' 9th straight loss: "I think my arm is checkmate."

Bronson Arroyo gave up five earned runs over three innings in the Reds’ 8-7 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday, their ninth straight loss.

It was Arroyo’s 14th start of the season at 40 years old. He implied after the game that it might have been his last start.



“I was hoping my arm was going to get better and better as the year went on, but it’s almost like it’s telling me, hey man, I’m not going to run this race for you anymore,” Arroyo said.



Arroyo (7.35 ERA, 3-6) has allowed 23 home runs in his 16th season, the highest of any pitcher in Major League Baseball this season.



“You know, I think my arm is probably going to be checkmate,” Arroyo said. “I’ve got some tears in my shoulder we’ve been masking with cortisone for a while. So, it’s almost like the body has gotten used to cortisone, which it does. has told me, I don’t mind you going out there throwing 81 or 82 mph as long as you’re not in pain, but now I’m in pain.”

Here's what Bronson Arroyo just told us about what could be his last start. #Reds @fox19 pic.twitter.com/PcgH2RJNXs — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) June 18, 2017





Arroyo and Reds’ manager Bryan Price met face-to-face in his office immediately following Arroyo’s interview with FOX19 Now and other local media.



“We’ve got Homer Bailey coming back soon and Brandon Finnegan, and some of our young guys are improving,” Price said before meeting with Arroyo in his office. “We’re going to promote some guys up in the system and we’re going to hope that Cody Reed and Robert Stephenson and Sal Romano can get better and can challenge for time on the mound, but they have to step up too. We’re looking at some guys in the system that can step and take responsibility of some of these innings. We’re waiting for them. I’d like to see them pick it up and throw some strikes to a degree where we can see them in this rotation.”



Arroyo wouldn’t rule out a possible stint on the disabled list or move to the bullpen, if his arm feels healthy enough to keep battling.



The Reds (29-39) look to snap their nine-game skid when they visit Tampa Bay on Monday.

