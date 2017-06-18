CANCELED: Amber Alert for 1-year-old Newark girl

A statewide Amber Alert issued by the Newark Police Department has been canceled.

Police said the 1-year-old girl was taken by her father on Sunday.

It is unknown at this time where he took the child.

Police said Keiria Marie Trent was being watched by her sister when their father, 27-year-old Matthew R. Trent came to the house on North 11th St. and took the girl.

Trent was in a black 2006 Saturn Ion with red rims and Ohio license plate GUF5050.

The suspect was considered possibly armed and dangerous and threatened suicide.

