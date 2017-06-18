Cincinnati organization 'Sweet Cheeks' provides diapers to struggling families

A local organization is working to help struggling families by giving diapers to those in need.

Megan Fischer is the founder of the "Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank," and she said the goal is to help others.

"It can really mean the difference between a family having food and an income and a job," Fischer said.

She said that diapers are not covered by social services programs, like food stamps, and she believes that leaves some families, like those living in deep poverty, facing a crisis, or living on the street, without a way to get them.

"Babies can be left in diapers for days at a time, or disposable diapers are rinsed out and dried and re-used, and there's a lot of infections that occur that way, developmental delays," Fischer said.

She said that not having diapers can also prevent parents from going to work or school because many daycares require a full day's worth of diapers.



Local health officials are calling the situation a "low level public health crisis."



"It really is kind of the first step in setting a kid up to even have a chance of getting out of the cycle of poverty," Fischer said.

Sweet Cheeks doesn't give diapers directly to the families. Fischer said they work with several partner agencies that give the diapers as incentives to people participating in programs and working towards a better life.



Fischer said that she doesn't get to see the faces of the people she's helped, but she does get to read surveys from them, and for her, that's enough.



"I appreciate being able to help other people in this way, and when I do read these stories that are coming in to us, it really is what keeps me going," Fischer said.

She said that Sweet Cheeks buys most of the diapers they provide, but some of them are donated.

To learn more about the diaper bank, visit the organization's website.

