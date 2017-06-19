Closing arguments Monday in Tensing retrial

Ray Tensing got emotional when he testified for more than two hours Friday. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Closing arguments begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Ray Tensing retrial - and then the case will be in the hands of the jury.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz said she will not let the jury deliberate beyond 4 p.m.

Special coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing trial

If they have not issued a verdict by then, she will sequester them overnight. On Friday, she told them to bring a bag with enough clothes for two days to be safe.

Before the jury begins deliberations, prosecutors could ask the judge again to consider including the lesser charge of reckless homicide.

She rejected their request last week.

Tensing retrial judge rejects prosecution request for lesser charge

Tensing, 27, is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of motorist Samuel DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop.

The former University of Cincinnati police officer took the stand in his own defense for more than two hours Friday.

He tearfully said he shot DuBose, 43, to "stop the threat."

Prosecutors say Tensing intentionally killed DuBose.

Tensing testifies: 'I shot him to stop the threat'

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.