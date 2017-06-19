1 dead after pedestrian hit in Fairfield Twp

Crews remain on scene of a pedestrian hit in Butler County early Monday. (Sara Celi/FOX19 NOW)

One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield Township early Monday, Butler County dispatchers confirm.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of Hamilton Middletown Road (Ohio 4) at 5:17 a.m., they said.

Police at the scene confirm an 83-year-old driver hit a pedestrian who died.

There was no sign of alcohol and drugs.

Hamilton Middletown Road (Ohio 4) is closed between Fairham and Theodore until about 8 a.m.

