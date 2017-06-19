Crash clears EB I-275 before U.S. 42, delays linger - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crash clears EB I-275 before U.S. 42, delays linger

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again before U.S. 42 on your morning commute Monday.

Crews shut down the right two lanes for about 30 minutes after a crash was reported just before 8 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers said.

No injuries were initially reported.

Motorists should still expect delays in the area.

