Camp Washington gas station robbed at gunpoint

Cincinnati Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station Monday.

The robbery happened around 9:05 a.m. at the Shell station on the corner of Hopple Street and Colerain Avenue.

A suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a police spokesperson.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 352-3040.

