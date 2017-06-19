Camp Washington gas station robbed at gunpoint - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Camp Washington gas station robbed at gunpoint

CAMP WASHINGTON, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station Monday.

The robbery happened around 9:05 a.m. at the Shell station on the corner of Hopple Street and Colerain Avenue.

A suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a police spokesperson. 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 352-3040.

