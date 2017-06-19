Police ID husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

Kenton County Police have identified the husband and wife found dead inside an Independence home Saturday morning.

Richard Fehler, 62, and Debbie Fehler, 59, died of an apparent murder-suicide, according to Sgt. Chris Haddle.

A family member found the couple in the bedroom of their Moffett Road home.

Haddle said they both sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators determined Debbie Fehler is the apparent murder victim.

Kenton County Police said are working to piece together exactly what happened at the home.

Police said they are looking into when the shots were fired, and at this point, they are trying to narrow down a timeframe.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.