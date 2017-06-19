Brent Spence lanes and ramps to be closed for months, expect even worse traffic

Commuters in the Tri-State are in for some traffic headaches this summer when lanes on the Brent Spence Bridge and some nearby ramps shut down for two months starting this week.

Scheduled maintenance on the aging bridge will close two lanes at a time, and impact the flow of traffic around the bridge and potentially clog up other bridges and highways with people seeking alternative routes. Two lanes on the bridge in both directions will be closed starting Friday around 9:30 p.m.

Ramps that will be closed for two months starting Friday night:

Ohio:

Ramp from Fourth Street in Covington to I-71/75 North

Ramp from I-71/75 South to Erlanger

Kentucky:

Ramp to I-71 South from Fort Washington Way

Ramp to I-71 South from Third Street





Double lane closures will roll out in multiple phases, all of which will alter the traffic patterns on the bridge. Every lane on the bridge will be closed at some point. It is unclear which days which lanes will be closed. Keep checking back here and follow @Fox19 on Twitter for changing traffic information.

This summer's $10 million project is routine maintenance headed by the The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is not a major overhaul that will save the aging bridge. Maintenance on this scale has not been done on the bridge since the late 1990s.

The Brent Spence Bridge handles 180,000 cars a day, more than twice what it was designed for in 1963. The bridge serves as a major artery for commuters and truck traffic on Interstate 75 that stretches from Florida to Michigan. Major repairs or an entirely new bridge are often mentioned as one of the nation's top infrastructure needs.

The federal government, Ohio and Kentucky are seemingly making little progress to secure the estimated $2.5 billion it would cost to renovate the bridge and construct a new one alongside it. However, the ball is mostly in Kentucky's court. Last year, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed legislation banning the use of tolls on the bridge which could have been an avenue to generate revenue but has not formally proposed an alternative plan.

It is not just the two month Brent Spence project that will be stalling traffic around Cincinnati. Projects on I-74, 75 and 71 are either underway or will kick-off soon. However, there are no clear time tables for these projects:

