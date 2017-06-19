Prayer march for Sam Dubose as jury deliberates

A prayer march will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse in response to jury deliberations in the murder trial of Officer Ray Tensing for the killing of Sam DuBose.

After nearly two years since the former University of Cincinnati police officer shot and killed DuBose at a traffic stop, many are eager for a verdict. Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

Attorneys finished their closing arguments for the day and jurors are deliberating. Judge Leslie Ghiz informed jurors Friday if they cannot reach a decision by 4 p.m. Monday they will be sequestered, spending the night in a hotel apart from their families.

The AMOS project, who is sponsoring the prayer march, is a federation of congregations in Greater Cincinnati dedicated to promoting justice and improving the quality of life for all residents, specifically developing the leadership skills of low-income and working families.

According to the AMOS Facebook page, the prayer march will call for justice for the DuBose family, Officer Tensing and his family, the community and all involved in the trial and justice system.

“Given the not-guilty verdict for the killing of Philando Castile in Minnesota yesterday, we are reminded once again of the anger and frustration felt by so many in our community and around the country, and of the vital need for people of faith to be and stay engaged,” the Cincinnati social services organization stated.

