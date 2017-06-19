Four people wanted for questioning in Pike County massacre

The four individuals police are seeking information on. (Provided, Ohio Attorney General's Office)

Investigators are looking for information on four people as part of the puzzling Pike County massacre that left eight members of the Rhoden family dead last year.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader on Monday asked the public for information on four residents of Peebles, Ohio. However, it's believed they relocated to Alaska.

Investigators are asking for information on the following people:

George "Billy" Wagner, III, 46

Angela Wagner, 46

George Wagner IV, 25

Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24

The four people were not named as suspects in the murder investigation that has seemingly left authorities stumped for over a year. It is unclear what prompted law enforcement to seek them out. Investigators are interested in any information the public may have on those individuals including business dealings. Specifically, police are wanting information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

Some of the Wagner's property in Pike County was searched for evidence in May. No arrests were made.

Those who have information are asked to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.

In overnight hours of April 21 and 22 in 2016, eight people were shot to death in four homes near Piketon in rural southern Ohio. Six adults and a 16-year-old boy were discovered to have been shot execution-style. An eighth victim was found with nine gunshot wounds.

Three young children and two infants were left alive during the shooting.

The victims in the case are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

