Four people wanted for questioning in Pike County massacre

Cedric Norris was mistakenly let out of jail in 2016, and while he was out, he struck again.Full Story >
Cedric Norris was mistakenly let out of jail in 2016, and while he was out, he struck again.Full Story >
Police were called to the Square One Mall Monday morning amid reports that someone broke into the Dick's Sporting Goods store.Full Story >
Police were called to the Square One Mall Monday morning amid reports that someone broke into the Dick's Sporting Goods store.Full Story >
Authorities said the killing of a Muslim teen has religious implications, but it's not clear if the suspect will face any hate crime charges.Full Story >
Authorities said the killing of a Muslim teen has religious implications, but it's not clear if the suspect will face any hate crime charges.Full Story >
An admitted thief volunteered to suffer embarrassment publicly instead of possible jail time after stealing from his boss.Full Story >
An admitted thief volunteered to suffer embarrassment publicly instead of possible jail time after stealing from his boss.Full Story >
The unidentified 30-year-old is accused of violently dragging his girlfriend in the street earlier in the day.Full Story >
The unidentified 30-year-old is accused of violently dragging his girlfriend in the street earlier in the day.Full Story >