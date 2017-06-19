Cozart, Arroyo placed on disabled list

The Reds have placed Zack Cozart and Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list.

Cozart, the National League leader in All-Star fan votes at shortstop, is on the DL with a strained right quad. The move is retroactive to June 18th.

It’s a strained right shoulder for Arroyo who told reporters Sunday he has been taking cortisone shots to combat the pain in his throwing arm. He allowed a league worst 23rd home run in Sunday’s loss to the Dodgers.

The Reds called up their top hitting prospect Jesse Winker from Triple-A Louisville and right-handed pitcher Ariel Hernandez from Double-A Pensacola.

