Reds' Cozart maintains lead in All-Star voting

Cincinnati Reds' Zack Cozart hits a two-run single off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Dan Otero in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 5-1. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Zack Cozart maintains a comfortable lead in All-Star balloting with the fan vote deadline looming.

Cozart leads all National League shortstops with 1,465,327 votes – more than 320,000 more than Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager.

Cozart leads all NL shortstops in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Joey Votto is currently fifth among National League first basemen with Adam Duvall (10th) and Billy Hamilton (15th) still in the mix among outfielders.

The deadline for fans to vote is Thursday June 29th at 11:59 p.m.

The All-Star Game is July 11th at Marlins Park in Miami.

