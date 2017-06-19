Reaction to Otto Warmbier's death

American student Otto Warmbier speaks as Warmbier is presented to reporters Monday, Feb. 29, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon)

Otto Warmbier, the Ohio native recently released from North Korean custody, has died, his family announced Monday.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student returned home with severe brain damage and was unable to communicate and was seemingly unaware of his surroundings, according to his doctors at the University of Cincinnati.

The White House has not issued a statement yet.

Gov. John Kasich on the passing of Otto Warmbier:

More details: https://t.co/O58kfBhR8T pic.twitter.com/X63cBvjiLx — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 19, 2017

My full statement on the passing of Otto Warmbier: pic.twitter.com/KT538qw6tb — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) June 19, 2017

Sending our prayers to the Warmbier family during this difficult time. — Steve Chabot ???? (@RepSteveChabot) June 19, 2017

Otto Warmbier was such a promising young man. He was kind, generous and accomplished. He had a bright future ahead of him. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 19, 2017

Please join me in praying for the Warmbier family. So very sorry for the loss of your young son. — John Cranley (@JohnCranley) June 19, 2017

My heartfelt sympathy to Otto Warmbier's family and his many friends. @UVA will not forget one of our own. — Teresa Sullivan (@terrysulli) June 19, 2017

Otto's torturers in NorthKorea deserve a permanent place in hell. A dictatorial human-rights-violating regime leaves the whole world at risk — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) June 19, 2017

