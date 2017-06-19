Authorities warn of arrest warrant phone scam

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam involving warrant procedures.

The sheriff’s office said it continues to receive reports of phone calls claiming to be from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer states that they have missed a court date and an arrest warrant has been issued. They ask the victim to pay fees to have the warrant for their arrest lifted.



According to reports, the scammers sometimes identify themselves as Warren County Sheriff's Office employees.

They instruct you to purchase Moneypak cards, which can be purchased at most local retailers, and have money loaded onto the cards and to call them back with the card number.

The phone number the scammer is calling from is 513 299 7859, which is not associated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities emphasized the phone calls are not the procedure for taking care of warrants, and that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office does not call the public to collect money.

Anyone who has received these types of calls is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident.

