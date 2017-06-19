Police searching for stolen city ‘Litter Patrol’ vehicle

Cincinnati police are searching for a vehicle after a city of Cincinnati employee was robbed of it on Monday.

The "Litter Patrol" vehicle was stolen in the 400 block of Milton St. in Mt. Auburn around 11 a.m.

Be on the lookout for a 2006 white Dodge Stratus marked with "Litter Patrol" on the side and a red light bar on top of the vehicle. The license plate is an Ohio city plate "OY8141".

If located please contact the police immediately.

Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous as he violently took the vehicle from the victim.

The suspect was described as a black male in his twenties, about 6' to 6'01" tall, weighing around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

