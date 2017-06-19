Who killed Logan Cooper? Family asking for answers after teen fatally struck

A Grant County father is looking for answers about who killed his son. Logan Cooper was killed along side the Dixie Highway in a hit-and-run, and now his family is offering a reward.

Wednesday will mark one month since his death, which is why the family is now offering a $5,000 dollar reward hoping that someone will come forward with answers.

It was around 3:30 a.m. on May 21 when 19 year-old Cooper was walking to his mom's house, but he never made it.

Kentucky State Police said the teen was fatally struck in a hit-and-run and the driver of the vehicle took off. Cooper died at the scene.

"We think he got upset for some reason. He was at the Waffle House... and he never does that, but he got upset and took off walking home," father of the victim Tony Cooper said.

Dispatchers got a call about a person being struck by a car on Dixie Highway, near Grant County Foods, and that's all the information known at this point.

Tony said he doesn't understand how someone can hit another person with their vehicle and then flee from the scene.

"It's hard as a father, and mother, and friend, I mean... I don't know how someone could do that, but hopefully through this they can find something and get them off the road before it happens to anyone else," he said.

His father said the reward is a small price to pay to get justice for his son.

"He was a great football player, great friend, and great son. He was a good kid. He just finished welding school and trying to pay his school loan off," he said.

Kentucky State Police said they did not have any updated information on the investigation.

A Facebook page has been set up, Help Us Bring Justice For Logan Cooper, for any information that may help solve this tragic case.

You can also call a tip line at 859-428-1212.

