Reds snap nine game losing streak

Joey Votto drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Reds snapped a nine game losing streak 7-3 at Tampa.



Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett both hit home runs as the Reds built a 3-0 lead on the Rays. Tampa rallied to spoil a quality start from Scott Feldman to tie the game, but after Gennett led off the eighth inning with a double and scored on Votto’s single.



Votto finished with three hits to raise his batting average to .310 on the season. Schebler is now tied for the second most home runs in the National League with 19.



Raisel Iglesias retired the Rays in order in the ninth inning to preserve the Reds four run lead. Scott Feldman allowed two earned runs over six innings.



The win snaps the Reds losing streak at nine games and improve to 30-39 on the season.

