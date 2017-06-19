Lifeguard accused of exposing himself to young girl

Mason City pools are closed until Saturday after a lifeguard was accused of exposing himself to a young girl.

The incident allegedly happened last Friday, June 16.

City officials said that lifeguard was arrested and is no longer allowed at any city facilities. Two of the lifeguard supervisors will not be allowed to return.

City employees will now also monitor the pools.

"We are sorry this happened, but are grateful that a young member was willing to speak up when she knew something was wrong. If any of our members notice something wrong, we hope they report it to City employees. The City is committed to maintain excellence and appreciates the support of members, staff, partners, and our community in setting high standards," City Manager Eric Hansen and Parks and Recreation Director Chrissy Avery said in a letter sent to community center members.

The company that contracts the lifeguards agreed to additional training, background checks, and increased supervision.

FOX19 NOW is working to gather additional information.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.