Lifeguard accused of exposing himself to young girl

Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.Full Story >
Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.Full Story >
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.Full Story >
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.Full Story >
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.Full Story >
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.Full Story >
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.Full Story >
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.Full Story >