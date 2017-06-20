Tensing jury to resume deliberations Tuesday

Ray Tensing cries on the stand as he testifies in his defense Friday. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Jurors in the murder trial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist will resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz sequestered the jury after they deliberated about three hours Monday following closing arguments.

These 12 men and women must decide if Ray Tensing, 27, is guilty or innocent of murder or voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43, during a July 2015 traffic stop.

To convict Tensing of murder, jurors must decide that he purposely killed DuBose. Murder carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

To find Tensing guilty of voluntary manslaughter, the jury has to conclude DuBose was killed during sudden passion or a fit of rage, carrying a possible prison sentence of three to 11 years.

Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, says Tensing feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away. Tensing testified through tears for more than two hours Friday as he took the stand in his own defense.

Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

