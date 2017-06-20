Tensing retrial: Jurors continue deliberating Friday

Ray Tensing cries on the stand as he testifies in his defense Friday. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Jurors in the murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist will resume deliberations for a fifth day Friday morning.

So far, the 12 jurors have deliberated for 26 hours since Monday. In Ray Tensing's first murder trial, jurors stopped deliberating at the 25-hour mark and a mistrial was declared.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz sequestered the jury for a fourth night after they deliberated from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.

[Special coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing verdict]

The judge answered a question from the jury during Thursday's deliberations, but the nature of the question is unknown. It was reviewed in chambers where the public is not permitted.

These 12 men and women must decide if Tensing, 27, is guilty or innocent of murder or voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43, during a July 2015 traffic stop.

To convict Tensing of murder, jurors must decide that he purposely killed DuBose. Murder carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

To find Tensing guilty of voluntary manslaughter, the jury has to conclude DuBose was killed during sudden passion or a fit of rage, carrying a possible prison sentence of three to 11 years.

Last week, prosecutors asked the judge to add the lesser charge of reckless homicide.

The third-degree felony carries a possible sentence of 9 months to 3 years in prison.

Ghiz denied the motion.

She said the prosecutor's office had plenty of opportunity before now to add the lesser charge. She also said she had anticipated the move, already thoroughly researched it and didn't find legal basis.

"It is the prosecutor's job, not this court's job, to include reckless homicide," she said.

Related story: Tensing jury mulls different versions of DuBose shooting

Tensing's attorney, Stew Mathews, says Tensing feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away. Tensing testified through tears for more than two hours Friday as he took the stand in his own defense.

Special coverage plan: Where you can watch the Ray Tensing retrial verdict

Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

Complete coverage: Ray Tensing retrial

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.