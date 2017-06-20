Pedestrian hit, killed in Hebron

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Hebron early Tuesday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Deputies with the county sheriff's office are on scene investigating at Litton Lane off North Bend Road.

They were called to the area just after 3 a.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and is cooperating with deputies, dispatchers said.

Litton Lane, a dead-end road, is shut down until further notice.

