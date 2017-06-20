Police investigate after body found in Middletown home

Police said they are investigating after a man's body was found in a Middletown home Monday.

A woman told officers she found her brother, John Surface, dead just after 1 p.m. at his residence in the 2400 block of Hill Avenue, a police report shows.

She said she went to his home to look for him after receiving a Facebook message from one of his co-workers that he failed to show up for work on Sunday.

Surface's body was covered in blood on the kitchen floor, police wrote in an incident report.

An officer found a knife on the east side of the backyard, the report states.

The woman told police her brother's car was missing from the home.

The vehicle is described as a gray, two-door 2015 Honda Civic with Ohio license plates GNL9795.

