Hamilton County Coroner's Office to investigate Otto Warmbier's death

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will investigate the death of Otto Warmbier.

Coroner’s officials said Tuesday they accepted the case and will hold a press conference later today or Wednesday.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is expected to discuss how she plans to proceed with the probe.

A daily coroner's report lists Warmbier’s cause of death as “pending.”

Warmbier died Monday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but they cited “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea.

Doctors described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.

Download the FOX19 NOW News App to receive an alert ahead of the coroner's press conference.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.