Hamilton County Coroner's Office to investigate Otto Warmbier's death

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will investigate the death of Otto Warmbier.

Coroner’s officials said Tuesday they accepted the case and will hold a press conference later today or Wednesday.

Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is expected to discuss how she plans to proceed with the probe.

A daily coroner's report lists Warmbier’s cause of death as “pending.”

Warmbier died Monday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His parents did not cite a specific cause of death, but they cited “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea.

Doctors described Warmbier’s condition as a state of “unresponsive wakefulness” and said he suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause.

