St. Vincent de Paul giving away fans Tuesday

As the Tri-State approaches some of the hottest temperatures of the summer, St. Vincent de Paul will help provide some relief from the heat with a fan distribution Tuesday.

The organization has more than 100 fans to give away to neighbors in need between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Liz Carter Outreach Center, located at 1125 Bank Street.

Recipients must bring a form of ID and only one fan is permitted per household.

St. Vincent de Paul is also accepting new fan and air conditioner donations. Items can be dropped off at any of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store locations.

So far this summer, St. Vincent de Paul has distributed over 275 fans and more than 130 air conditioners providing relief from the heat to neighbors in need.

