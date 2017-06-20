Allegiant launching new nonstop flights out of CVG

Allegiant Air, a Las Vegas based low cost airline, plans nonstop flights connecting Cincinnati to Los Angeles and Raleigh, North Carolina later this year.

The airline said the new routes begin Nov. 16. One way fares to Los Angeles start at $69 and to Raleigh at $39. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday for travel by Feb. 13 for the deal.

"We are proud to be growing again in Cincinnati. These new routes from CVG show that local travelers have continued to embrace Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop service to destinations around the country,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial.

The new nonstop flights will operate four times weekly to Los Angeles and twice weekly to Raleigh. Flight days, times and purchase information can be found on Allegiant's site.

Allegiant, which began with one plane and one route in 1999, now has more than 80 aircraft and serves 300 routes across the United States.

