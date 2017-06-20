Cincinnati Police searching for purse thief

Cincinnati Police are searching for a purse thief.

The suspect took the victims’ purses from an employee-only area of a store in downtown Cincinnati and used the credit cards at various locations in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, authorities say.

The theft occurred on May 27 around 10 a.m.

Police did not detail which specific store the theft occurred at.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is urged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

