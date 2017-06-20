Former police officer sentenced 20 years for killing wife

A former police officer will be spending the next 20 years in prison for killing his wife.

Jeffrey Hawkins, 58, pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter and assault charges in the death of Jo Ann Hawkins.

In April 2016, Hawkins called Colerain Township 911 and told them he shot his wife several times for taking money out of their bank account.

At the time, a spokesman for JoAnn's relatives, George Brunemann, said Jeffrey Hawkins had made threats toward the family in the past.

Hawkins, a former police officer from the Chicago-area, was originally charged with murder.

He has appeared in the past on FOX19 NOW as a police and security expert.

