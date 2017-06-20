Now you can wear a #TeamFiona family reunion shirt

An Over-the-Rhine based company released a shirt to commemorate the hippo family reunion between Fiona and her parents.

Cincy Shirts made the shirt In honor of Fiona officially joining her mom and dad, Bibi and Henri at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

The shirt features the family dressed up in Cincinnati related outfits.

In April, Cincy Shirts raised $50,000 from their Fiona "Feeling Hip" t-shirt.

Twenty percent of every shirt sold will go directly to the Fiona fund at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The shirts are available online and in both of Cincy Shirts retail stores.

