Xavier names Billy O'Conner as Head Baseball Coach

Xavier has named Billy O'Conner as the head coach of the baseball program.



O'Conner has spent the last four years as an assistant coach at Xavier and played two seasons for XU during his collegiate career, helping the Musketeers advance to their first NCAA Division I Tournament and earn an Athletic 10 Conference regular season crown.



O'Conner later spent two years as a volunteer assistant at Xavier before being hired on as an assistant coach, a position he has held for the last four years.



"Billy has a bright future in coaching and I am excited to see the program continue to grow under his direction," said AD Greg Christopher. "His

passion for Xavier, mind for the game and tireless recruiting efforts have made him an invaluable part of our coaching staff during some great years for the program."



He replaces Scott Googins who recently left the Xavier baseball program for the same position at UC.



"It’s an unbelievable feeling to grow up in the Xavier community, have the opportunity to play baseball at Xavier and now have the opportunity to represent the university and the baseball program as the head coach,” said O’Conner. “This school and this program truly are home to me."

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.