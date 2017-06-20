Deputy fatally shoots suspect in St. Clair Township - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities are investigating after a  a Butler County deputy shot and killed an "active shooter" in St. Clair Township Tuesday night.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened on Jackson Road around 5:30 p.m.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said deputies responded to the scene where the shooter was taking shots at a moving train. The suspect fled the area. 

When the deputies located the suspect, they engaged with the shooter and shots were fired, according to Jones.

The suspect died as a result.

No other injuries were reported.

"It is a tragic situation when life is lost, the preliminary investigation indicates that it was a justified shooting," Jones said. 

Identities will be released on Wednesday. 

