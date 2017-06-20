St. Bernard police searching for armed bank robbery suspects

Police in St. Bernard are searching for armed bank robbery suspects.

According to police, two men went into the bank, one of them claiming to have a gun, and demanded money from two tellers at the Wesbanco Bank on Vine Street around 1 p.m.

The suspects fled on foot southbound on Vine Street to a silver car. Police said it appears to be a 2007-2009 Lexus and/or Nissan Maxima with no front plate and dark tinted windows.

The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Lt. Mike Simos or PO Keith Ingram at 513-242-2727.

