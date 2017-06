Two people were wounded and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Deer Park police responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the 8000 block of Blue Ash Road just after midnight Wednesday, they said.

Sheriff's officials confirmed two people were shot.

Both were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.

Their conditions were not available.

Sheriff's officials said they would release more details shortly.

