Homicide investigators called to West Price Hill

Cincinnati police homicide investigators are responding after a man's body was found in West Price Hill early Wednesday.

The man's body was spotted at Westmont Drive and Wyoming Avenue just after 6 a.m., police said.

Officers were called to the area after receiving reports a man was down, leaning against a building, with blood on his pants, police confirm.

