Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in SE Indiana

Crews are responding to reports of a head-on crash with multiple injuries on U.S. 52 near Interstate 74, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

At least one person was unresponsive when the accident was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers scrambled to find a medical helicopter to fly to the scene.

Air Care officials said they were already flying on other hospital runs and were not immediately available.

Acc. on Harrison Brookville Rd/ US 52 in IN at 74, traffic is slow SB/EB pic.twitter.com/QlqBX2SeOZ — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) June 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.