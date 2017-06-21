Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in SE Indiana - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in SE Indiana

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
WEST HARRISON, IN (FOX19) -

Crews are responding to reports of a head-on crash with multiple injuries on U.S. 52 near Interstate 74, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

At least one person was unresponsive when the accident was reported just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirmed.

Dispatchers scrambled to find a medical helicopter to fly to the scene.

Air Care officials said they were already flying on other hospital runs and were not immediately available.

